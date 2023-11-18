Man booked for sharing obscene photos of minor

PUNE A minor girl from Bibwewadi area in the city became a target of sexual harassment after a man whom she got to know through an online gaming platform threatened to share her private photos and later shared it with her family members.

Police said, between June and July, the accused man threatened the victim to share her obscene photographs or harm her family members. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police, last year the minor came in contact with a man named Amankumar (last name not known) on an online gaming platform.

Police said, between June and July, the accused man threatened the victim to share her obscene photographs or harm her family members. The accused, taking advantage of the online gaming platform, engaged in inappropriate behaviour, pressuring her to keep a relationship with her.

When the victim refused, the accused threatened to share her private photos online.

During the Diwali celebration, the accused shared the victim’s obscene photographs with her family members.

The victim’s parents then approached the police and filed a complaint against the accused.

Police officials are working to trace the accused’s digital footprint to establish the extent of the harassment and gather evidence for the case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case has been registered at Market Yard police station against the accused under sections 354,354d of the Indian Penal Code, sections 66 e of the Information Technology Act and sections 11, 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).