Man booked for strangulating wife over WhatsApp addiction

A man angered by his wife’s addiction to WhatsApp, attempted to take her life under the influence of alcohol in Sangvi .

Upon hearing the woman’s cries for help, the neighbours rushed to her rescue and informed the police. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police have booked the husband and his father for the crime under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The incident took place in Sangvi on Thursday, where the accused allegedly angered by his wife’s constant chatting on the social media platform WhatsApp tried to strangle her and attempted to hang her from a ceiling fan while she was seated.

Upon hearing the woman’s cries for help, the neighbours rushed to her rescue and informed the police.

The victim is currently receiving intensive care for severe neck injuries sustained during the attempted assault, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON