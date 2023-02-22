Man cuts himself to evade arrest, booked for attempted suicide

PUNE: A man was booked for attempted suicide to evade arrest by Pune police in the late evening hours of Tuesday, police said.

When the accused realised he would be overpowered by the police, he threatened to kill himself. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused is identified as Jalsingh Dudhani (35) resident of Jambhulgaon in Maval, near Pimpri-Chinchwad. He is currently being treated at the Sassoon General Hospitals for hand wounds sustained.

Mahalunge police station official Santosh Kale has lodged a complaint in this regard. According to the complaint, Kale and his team were searching for the accused Dudhani, who was allegedly involved in a house-breaking case reported in Mahalunge police station.

After a tip-off, a team of Mahalunge police arrived at the old Mumbai-Pune highway in Dehugaon at 10:21 pm on Tuesday to arrest Dudhani.

When the accused realised he was going to be arrested, he pulled out a blade and threatened the officers not to approach him. He used the blade to attack the complainant and the police team.

When the accused realised he would be overpowered by the police, he threatened to kill himself and cut his hand with the blade. Police rushed him to the hospital for further medical treatment immediately after the incident.

A case against the accused has been registered at the Dehu Road police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 353 (Assault or criminal force), 309 (Attempt to commit suicide), 352 (Whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any person), 506 (Whoever commits the offence of criminal intimidation), and further investigation is underway.