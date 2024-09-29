Man dies after being hit by flying stone from neighbouring blasting site, two others injured

A man died while two others were injured during a controlled blasting underway at a plot in Talegaon MIDC. According to the police, the incident took place around 11.30 am on Saturday in Cosmos Company premises in Mangrul village. The deceased has been identified as Ajit Kumar Bhuskun Shah, 25, while the injured have been identified as Ram Pravesh and Rahul Ramprasad. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased has been identified as Ajit Kumar Bhuskun Shah, 25, while the injured have been identified as Ram Pravesh and Rahul Ramprasad.

Munuswami Vardharaj Narayan Swami, 52, a resident of Katvi in Maval, lodged an FIR against unidentified persons at Talegaon MIDC police station.

According to the police, the complainant, injured and deceased were working inside the Comos company premises when a flying stone from the blasting site owned by Arun Bhegade hit Shah’s head leading to serious head injury and death instantaneously.

Police probe has revealed that no warning board of ongoing controlled blasting work and prior intimation was given to the neighbourhood companies by the plot owner which showed criminal negligence.

Police inspector Ranjeet Jadhav, incharge of Talegaon MIDC police station, said that the standard operating procedure for such blasts is to inform all nearby residents in advance, which was not done in the present case.

“The plot owner did not inform the neighbours in advance due to which the workers were unaware about such a major activity underway in their immediate neighbourhood. While the workers were busy in work, a huge stone which flew from the blasting site hit him, leading to serious head injury and death. The others were injured when some small stones hit them over the body, including the head. We have lodged a case and further investigation is underway,” he said.

The police have invoked Bharati Nyay Sanhita (BNS) section 106 (1), 288, 125 (a) and (b) and section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act.