Man dies by suicide, in-laws booked in Pune

Pune: A case was registered against the wife, and three in-laws of a hotelier by Pune police on Wednesday for driving him to die by suicide in his house Dhankawadi, Pune.

The 30-year-old man and his estranged wife had got married in August 2018. The accused woman suspected the man of having extra-marital affair and had informed her family about her suspicions and other issues in their marriage.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the man’s 58-year-old father. He submitted to the police that her relatives had called him for mediation and had assaulted him there.

The police have not yet arrested anyone booked in the case. Assistant police inspector Umesh Londhe of Shakarnagar police station, who is investigating the case, said, “His father owned a restaurant and he worked there. His wife is a homemaker. We have not arrested anyone as of yet.”

A case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Sahakarnagar police station in the matter