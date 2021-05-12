Man duped relative of 50,000 for procuring Tocilizumab

A man was arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad police for cheating his relative of ₹50,000 under the pretext of providing them with Tocilizumab injection used for treatment of Covid-19 infection.

The arrested man was identified as Anuj Sopan Naikare (31), a resident of Yamuna nagar in Nigdi.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Anil Govind Thombre (47), a tax consultant living in Thomas Colony area of Dehuroad, according to the police.

Thombre’s nephew Rohit Bhosale (22) was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 infection at Shubhashri hospital when the hospital asked the family to arrange for the drug.

The arrested man offered to source the drug which he told the complainant was priced at ₹50,000, according to the complainant.

Thombre handed him ₹50,000 on April 29 after which Naikare failed to bring the drug as well as return the money.

The police have arrested him on Tuesday.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Dehuroad police station. Assistant police inspector Prasad Gajjewar of Dehuroad police station is investigating the case.

“We have arrested him. He is in police custody till tomorrow (Thursday),” said senior police inspector Vilas Sonde of Dehuroad police station.