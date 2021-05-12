Home / Cities / Pune News / Man duped relative of 50,000 for procuring Tocilizumab
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Man duped relative of 50,000 for procuring Tocilizumab

A man was arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad police for cheating his relative of 50,000 under the pretext of providing them with Tocilizumab injection used for treatment of Covid-19 infection
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 09:25 PM IST

A man was arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad police for cheating his relative of 50,000 under the pretext of providing them with Tocilizumab injection used for treatment of Covid-19 infection.

The arrested man was identified as Anuj Sopan Naikare (31), a resident of Yamuna nagar in Nigdi.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Anil Govind Thombre (47), a tax consultant living in Thomas Colony area of Dehuroad, according to the police.

Thombre’s nephew Rohit Bhosale (22) was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 infection at Shubhashri hospital when the hospital asked the family to arrange for the drug.

The arrested man offered to source the drug which he told the complainant was priced at 50,000, according to the complainant.

Thombre handed him 50,000 on April 29 after which Naikare failed to bring the drug as well as return the money.

The police have arrested him on Tuesday.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Dehuroad police station. Assistant police inspector Prasad Gajjewar of Dehuroad police station is investigating the case.

“We have arrested him. He is in police custody till tomorrow (Thursday),” said senior police inspector Vilas Sonde of Dehuroad police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.