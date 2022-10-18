Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Man falls from bike after hitting speed breaker, dies

Man falls from bike after hitting speed breaker, dies

pune news
Updated on Oct 18, 2022 12:31 AM IST

According to the police, Kamble, who was working at a private company, may have failed to see the speed breaker as it is was not clearly marked

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 a (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been filed by the police. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

A 46-year-old motorcyclist succumbed to head injuries in a fall after hitting a speed breaker near Abhinav College on Katraj-Dehu Road bypass around 3 am on Friday.

“Ashok Kamble of Dhayari was returning home from Katraj on his bike after work when he lost control of the vehicle after hitting a speed breaker. He fell, sustained head injuries and died on the spot,” said sub-inspector Mohan Deshmukh on Monday.

According to the police, Kamble, who was working at a private company, may have failed to see the speed breaker as it is was not clearly marked.

The Bharati Vidyapeeth police initially reported it as an accidental death case. A spot visit by the police found that Kamble was speeding when he hit the speed breaker. A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 a (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been filed by the police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP