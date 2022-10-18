Man falls from bike after hitting speed breaker, dies

A 46-year-old motorcyclist succumbed to head injuries in a fall after hitting a speed breaker near Abhinav College on Katraj-Dehu Road bypass around 3 am on Friday.

“Ashok Kamble of Dhayari was returning home from Katraj on his bike after work when he lost control of the vehicle after hitting a speed breaker. He fell, sustained head injuries and died on the spot,” said sub-inspector Mohan Deshmukh on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, Kamble, who was working at a private company, may have failed to see the speed breaker as it is was not clearly marked.

The Bharati Vidyapeeth police initially reported it as an accidental death case. A spot visit by the police found that Kamble was speeding when he hit the speed breaker. A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 a (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been filed by the police.