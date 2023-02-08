Man, family booked for harassing, giving triple talaq to wife

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Tuesday booked a 39-year-old man and his family under relevant sections of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, for deserting his wife after pronouncing the invalidated triple talaq on her, said officials.

Based on the woman’s complaint, the police have also booked the accused for domestic violence, causing voluntary hurt and for abusing the complainant.

The accused have been identified as husband Ilahi Ismail Sheikh (39), father-in-law Ismail Sheikh (65), mother-in- law Banu Ismail Sheikh (60), brother-in-law Javed Sheikh (33), sister-in-law Najama Sheikh (35) and another one Parvin Pathan (40) all residents of Chinchwad.

According to police, the complainant’s husband harassed her mentally and physically between February 15, 2022 and February 4, 2023. The husband also demanded a car and gold ornaments as dowry.

In her complaint, the victim said that her husband married another woman. When she confronted him, a heated argument took place and the husband pronounced the triple talaq. Thereafter, the accused allegedly turned the complainant out of her marital home and deserted her.

In the FIR, the complainant stated that she had been tortured and physically, mentally by her in-laws, over dowry.

Police sub-inspector Dattatraya Gulig said, “As per the complaint filed by the complainant, we have booked the accused under relevant sections and further investigation is underway.’’

The Pimpri police has booked Ilahi Ismail Sheikh, his kin under sections of 498 (a) (harassment of the woman),494(Marrying again during lifetime of husband or wife), 323(Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504(Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under sections of the Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Act, 2019.