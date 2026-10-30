Man found dead inside parked car in Pune, police launch probe
The inspector added that after the forensic team completes its assessment, officials would be able to ascertain the nature of the death.
The body of an unidentified man was found inside a parked car in Pune's Swargate Area on Friday. The body was discovered after people from a temple nearby called the police regarding the parked car.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Police Inspector Yashwant Nikam, the man is suspected to be around the age of 25 to 30 years and was a resident of Loni Kalbhor based on the preliminary information.
"A dead body was found in a car. A forensic team has been called in, and the investigation is currently underway... It is unclear how long car had been there. However, people from the nearby temple informed the control room, and the investigation has been ongoing since then" the inspector told ANI.
The inspector added that after the forensic team completes its assessment, officials would be able to ascertain the nature of the death, after which the body will be sent for an autopsy for further investigation.
Police also stated it remains unclear if the car was driven by someone else and left in the Swargate Area or if the driver was alone.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More