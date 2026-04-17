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Man fractures wife’s nose after she refuses to sign property papers

Police said the couple jointly owns the property and had been discussing its sale. However, the wife refused to sign documents consenting to the transaction, stating she disagreed with the sale

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 06:36 am IST
By Nadeem Inamdar
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A 47-year-old man was booked by Kothrud police on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting his wife after she refused to sign documents related to the sale of their jointly owned flat, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday at around 8.45am at the couple’s residence on Paud Road. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The husband allegedly punched his wife’s nose, resulting in a fracture and bleeding. Neighbours rushed her to the hospital for treatment. The incident took place on Wednesday at around 8.45am at the couple’s residence on Paud Road.

The 45-year-old complainant alleged that she was assaulted by her husband, identified as Pramod Basavaraj Handigund, after a dispute over the proposed sale of a jointly owned flat located in Sararth Sinclair society in Warje.

Police said the couple jointly owns the property and had been discussing its sale. However, the wife refused to sign documents consenting to the transaction, stating she disagreed with the sale.

The refusal triggered a heated argument in which the accused verbally abused his wife. The situation escalated when, according to the complaint, he allegedly punched her on the nose with a clenched fist.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Man fractures wife’s nose after she refuses to sign property papers
Home / Cities / Pune / Man fractures wife’s nose after she refuses to sign property papers
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