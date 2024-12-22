Man from Gujarat caught with fake notes worth 77,100

The Samartha police on Friday midnight arrested Gujarat resident Gaurav Rampratap Savita, 24, from a place near Apollo Theatre and Untade Maruti Mandir for possessing 142 counterfeit notes of ₹500 denomination and 61 counterfeit notes of ₹100 denomination worth ₹77,100. Savita who hails from Ramnagar in the neighbouring state had come to Pune to spend the fake currency notes before he was apprehended, officials said on Sunday. Samartha police station incharge inspector Uttam Gite said that the accused is a BCom graduate. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Savita was nabbed by a team of night patrol staff comprising constables Lakhan Shete and Shashikant Patil during a special check-in drive following a tip-off, police said.

Sub-inspector and investigation officer Meghraj Jadhav said, “The accused works as a hotel manager in Himachal Pradesh and told the police that he was visiting Pune for sightseeing and enjoyment. However, preliminary investigations point out that he might have been attempting to circulate counterfeit notes in urban areas of Pune. We are trying to piece together the details.”

Samartha police station incharge inspector Uttam Gite said that the accused is a BCom graduate. “On Friday midnight, during our raid, we found fake currency, mobile phone and valuables in his possession. A background check has been carried out to find his connection with any group or involvement in similar kinds of offences.”

The police have invoked Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 179 and 180. Section 179 stipulates using as genuine, forged or counterfeit coin, government stamp, currency-notes or bank notes while Section 180 states about possession of forged or counterfeit coin, government stamp, currency-notes or bank notes. The accused was produced before a Pune court which remanded him to police custody till December 24.