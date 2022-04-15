Man held for extorting ₹30 lakh from two doctors in Pune
The Loni Kalbhor Police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly extorting ₹30 lakh from two doctors in the area.
The accused has been identified as Mangesh Manik Kanchan, a resident of Uruli Kanchan and is currently in police custody after he was arrested from his residence recently.
According to the police, the accused threatened the doctors that they were engaged in illegal abortion and accused them of carrying out gender centric pregnancy diagnoses. Later he demanded extortion of ₹30 lakh from them.
Police station incharge Rajendra Mokashi said that the accused has several serious offences lodged against him ranging from extortion, attempt to murder, kidnapping, robbery and rape cases at the airport, Hinjewadi, Daund, Yavat and Lonikand police stations.
A trap was laid and he was arrested while accepting extortion money from the victims. He was produced in the court which remanded him for five days of police custody.
-
₹7.04Cr lost by victims as online fraud, social media crime dominate Navi cybercrime
Among the total number of cybercrime reported in Navi Mumbai, the maximum have been online fraud and social media crimes. Cybercrime has led to a loss of around ₹7Cr among the complainants in 2021. While a total of 301 cases were registered from January to December, 2020, only 172 were registered in 2021. However, the applications received in 2020 and 2021 remain almost the same. Seventy seven people lost ₹2.81Cr via other online frauds.
-
Pune Police arrest three for abduction of woman
Pune police have arrested a man and Amol's two associates for allegedly abducting his wife as he suspected her character and wanted to murder her. Based on a complaint by the 26-year-old woman, Chandan nagar police station has arrested her husband identified as Amol Devrao Khose (24), a native of Partur in Jalna, and Mahadev Nivruti Khanapure (22) and Dnyaneshwar Baban Panjge, also from Partur. A passer-by informed the police control room.
-
Karnataka minister Eshwarappa resigns amid row over death of contractor
Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa on Friday submitted Eshwarappa's resignation to chief minister Basvaraj Bommai in the state capital. The resignation comes days after he was charged for abetment of suicide of a contractor who in Santosh Patil, a 37-year-old contractor's suicide note accused the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader of demanding bribes from him. Earlier, the BJP leader visited the Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru where he offered prayers.
-
Wiser after online hearings, Patna HC scraps AOR system
The Patna High Court has repealed a rule under which advocates were registered as “advocate-on-record”, a practice only followed in the Supreme Court. Patna HC was the only high court in the country having this AOR system, though Bombay High Court has a solicitor system in place. The AOR system is, however, in place in the Supreme Court. Only an AOR can file a Vakalatnama in the Supreme Court on behalf of the client.
-
NCP to organise Hanuman aarti by Muslims in Pune
To counter the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and spread the message of secularism, the Nationalist Congress Party has organised a Hanuman aarti to be performed by Muslims in Pune on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday, April 15. All state-level NCP leaders will be present at the aarti. Whereas MNS president Raj Thackeray has organised a community Hanuman Chalisa reading and aarti on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday.
