Man held for extorting 30 lakh from two doctors in Pune
Man held for extorting 30 lakh from two doctors in Pune

The accused has been identified as Mangesh Manik Kanchan, a resident of Uruli Kanchan and is currently in police custody
According to the police, the accused threatened the doctors that they were engaged in illegal abortion and accused them of carrying out gender centric pregnancy diagnoses. Later he demanded extortion of 30 lakh from them.
According to the police, the accused threatened the doctors that they were engaged in illegal abortion and accused them of carrying out gender centric pregnancy diagnoses. Later he demanded extortion of 30 lakh from them. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 15, 2022 09:00 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Loni Kalbhor Police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly extorting 30 lakh from two doctors in the area.

The accused has been identified as Mangesh Manik Kanchan, a resident of Uruli Kanchan and is currently in police custody after he was arrested from his residence recently.

According to the police, the accused threatened the doctors that they were engaged in illegal abortion and accused them of carrying out gender centric pregnancy diagnoses. Later he demanded extortion of 30 lakh from them.

Police station incharge Rajendra Mokashi said that the accused has several serious offences lodged against him ranging from extortion, attempt to murder, kidnapping, robbery and rape cases at the airport, Hinjewadi, Daund, Yavat and Lonikand police stations.

A trap was laid and he was arrested while accepting extortion money from the victims. He was produced in the court which remanded him for five days of police custody.

April 15, 2022
