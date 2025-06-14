Search Search
Saturday, Jun 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man held for murder

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 14, 2025 06:04 AM IST

The crime took place on highway alongside the Thomas Colony in Dehu Road at around 10.30pm on Wednesday

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Thursday arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly killing a 16-year-old youth over an alleged love affair, said police.

The accused, identified as Sunny Singh Rajput from Gopalganj in Bihar, was arrested from Gujarat and granted police custody for seven days by court. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The accused, identified as Sunny Singh Rajput from Gopalganj in Bihar, was arrested from Gujarat and granted police custody for seven days by court. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The crime took place on highway alongside the Thomas Colony in Dehu Road at around 10.30pm on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Sunny Singh Rajput from Gopalganj in Bihar, was arrested from Gujarat and granted police custody for seven days by court.

According to the police, Rajput was in love with a girl who stopped taking his calls since last couple of months. He found out that the girl was in contact with Dilip Maurya, 16.

Suspecting an alleged relationship, Rajput called Maurya at an open field and stabbed him to death.

Vikram Bansode, inspector, Dehu Road Police Station, said, “The accused, working as a helper in a private firm, also attacked Dilip’s cousin Arun.”

Dehu Road Police Station on Thursday filed a case under Sections 103(1), 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused.

News / Cities / Pune / Man held for murder
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On