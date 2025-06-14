Man held for murder

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Thursday arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly killing a 16-year-old youth over an alleged love affair, said police. The accused, identified as Sunny Singh Rajput from Gopalganj in Bihar, was arrested from Gujarat and granted police custody for seven days by court. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The crime took place on highway alongside the Thomas Colony in Dehu Road at around 10.30pm on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Sunny Singh Rajput from Gopalganj in Bihar, was arrested from Gujarat and granted police custody for seven days by court.

According to the police, Rajput was in love with a girl who stopped taking his calls since last couple of months. He found out that the girl was in contact with Dilip Maurya, 16.

Suspecting an alleged relationship, Rajput called Maurya at an open field and stabbed him to death.

Vikram Bansode, inspector, Dehu Road Police Station, said, “The accused, working as a helper in a private firm, also attacked Dilip’s cousin Arun.”

Dehu Road Police Station on Thursday filed a case under Sections 103(1), 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused.