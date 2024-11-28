Man held for murder of live-in partner

Pune: The Wakad police have arrested a man for murdering his live-in partner and dumping the body in Khambatki Ghat. Wakad police have arrested a man for murdering his live-in partner and dumping the body in Khambatki Ghat. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The accused has been identified as Dinesh Popat Thombre, 32, from Kurunj in Maval who killed his live-in partner Jayashree Vinay More, 27, from Marunji-Hinjewadi. The private firm staffer was staying with Jayashree since last four-five years and their son. Jayashree had left her husband before living with Dinesh, who later suspected her fidelity.

Following a dispute between the couple at the service road near Hotel Jinger Bhamkar Chowk around 10 pm on November 24, Dinesh hit the head of Jayashree with a hammer and the latter died of injuries. Later, the accused dumped the body at Khambatki Ghat in Satara. On the next day, he abandoned their three-year-old son in Alandi, and filed Jayashree’s missing complaint at Wakad police station on November 26.

Police received information of the body found in Khambatki Ghat and detained Dinesh for investigation, who confessed to the killing of his live-in partner and leaving their son in Alandi, who was later found.