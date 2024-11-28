Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man held for murder of live-in partner

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 28, 2024 08:12 AM IST

Wakad police have arrested a man for murdering his live-in partner and dumping the body in Khambatki Ghat

Pune: The Wakad police have arrested a man for murdering his live-in partner and dumping the body in Khambatki Ghat.

Wakad police have arrested a man for murdering his live-in partner and dumping the body in Khambatki Ghat. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Wakad police have arrested a man for murdering his live-in partner and dumping the body in Khambatki Ghat. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The accused has been identified as Dinesh Popat Thombre, 32, from Kurunj in Maval who killed his live-in partner Jayashree Vinay More, 27, from Marunji-Hinjewadi. The private firm staffer was staying with Jayashree since last four-five years and their son. Jayashree had left her husband before living with Dinesh, who later suspected her fidelity.

Following a dispute between the couple at the service road near Hotel Jinger Bhamkar Chowk around 10 pm on November 24, Dinesh hit the head of Jayashree with a hammer and the latter died of injuries. Later, the accused dumped the body at Khambatki Ghat in Satara. On the next day, he abandoned their three-year-old son in Alandi, and filed Jayashree’s missing complaint at Wakad police station on November 26.

Police received information of the body found in Khambatki Ghat and detained Dinesh for investigation, who confessed to the killing of his live-in partner and leaving their son in Alandi, who was later found.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On