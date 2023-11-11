Man held for murder over trivial dispute

A dispute over a seemingly trivial sum of ₹500 took a tragic turn in Kharadi, resulting in the loss of a life. Chandannagar police have swiftly responded to the incident, apprehending one individual believed to be involved in the fatal confrontation.

According to police, both were under the influence of alcohol and the deceased Sathe allegedly withdrew ₹ 500 from the pocket of Lokesh Patil.

The deceased has been identified as Kiran Ashik Sathe (24) resident of Kharadi and the incident was reported between 1 pm on Wednesday to 9:30 am on Thursday near Mhasoba temple in Kharadi. The accused has been identified as Lokesh Ravindra Patil (22) resident of Kesnand in Haveli.

According to police, both were under the influence of alcohol and the deceased Sathe allegedly withdrew ₹500 from the pocket of Lokesh Patil. After knowing this, the angry accused hit him on the head using a wooden stick. Later the accused brutally beat up Sathe in which the victim died due to internal injuries.

Initially, police recovered a dead body, after a post-mortem of the body, cops confirmed the murder case and initiated an investigation. After technical analysis, the police identified Patil, who is an on-record criminal and has several cases registered against him, and consequently arrested him. Preliminary findings suggest that the dispute escalated, resulting in violence that led to the tragic loss of life.

A case was registered at Chandannagar police station on Thursday under IPC section 302 and further investigation is underway.

