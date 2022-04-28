Man held for sexually harassing 9-year-old niece, mother

PUNE A 28-year-old man was arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Wednesday for sexually harassing his niece and mother. A case against him was registered based on a complaint lodged by the child’s grandmother.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The arrested man is the younger brother of the survivor child’s mother and the complainant is his mother.

The woman has claimed that on April 21, her son pulled down her 9-year-old granddaughter’s clothes and harassed her. She also complained that on April 26, he tugged at her hand and asked her to come to his bed after eating dinner, according to the complaint.

A case under Sections 354, 354(a), and 504 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 7, 8, 9, and 10 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act, 2012 was registered at Nigdi police station.

Police sub inspector S More of Nigdi police station is investigating the case.