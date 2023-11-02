Man held in Pune, 12 laptops worth 6 lakh seized

Pune; The Warje Malwadi Police on Wednesday have arrested a 22-year-old man for stealing over a dozen laptops and other electronic gadgets totally worth ₹6.44 lakh from buildings near college hostels. Police probe found the involvement of the accused, identified as Arjun Tukaram Zade, in eight theft cases.

The accused stole keys kept near the door and gained entry into student hostels and stole laptops kept for charging, said police. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police also recovered seven chargers, one camera and one two-wheeler from his possession.

Sub-inspector Narendra Mundhe said the accused is a criminal on police record. “The accused stole keys kept near the door and gained entry into student hostels and stole laptops kept for charging. After receiving complaints and based on CCTV camera footages, we ascertained his identity and nabbed him. He confessed to stealing laptops from Warje, Karvenagar, Bharati Vidyapeeth and Sinhagad Road areas. During his student days in Raigad, he stole two wheelers from Mahad and Mangaon.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!