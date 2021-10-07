Man in custody for killing 6-year-old son in Kolhapur over wife’s suspected affair

The Kolhapur police arrested the father of the six-year-old child, who was found dead in Shahuwadi area on Tuesday, for his murder and trying to mislead the investigators by making it look like a human sacrifice, according to a statement issued by the police on Thursday.

The arrested man was identified as Rakesh Kesare while the child was identified as Aarav, five years and seven months of age, according to the police.

Kesare does centering work on construction sites and works in hotels to make ends meet.

The man had pretended to have looked for his son hours after he is suspected to have killed and covered the disposed of body with leaves, according to a statement issued by Shailesh Balkawade, superintendent of Kolhapur police.

“The mother had gone to the beauty parlour and the child came home after playing. The man suspected the woman of having an affair and suspected Aarav to not be his son. He was enraged that day and killed the child over the suspicion,” said police inspector Vijay Patil of Shahuwadi police station.

The man allegedly killed the child and then adorned his body with vermillion and gulaal and other ingredients to make it look like he had been used as human sacrifice.

Another case of a child being killed for suspected human sacrifice in Kagal area of Kolhapur was fresh in the public memory of the locals.

The man is suspected to have killed the child in the hours between afternoon and evening on October 3. Multiple teams of police landed in the vicinity of Kapshi village from where the child had been reported missing. After a search of two days, the child’s body was found around 20 feet from his house.

“After questioning the local residents and taking inputs from the cybercrime cell, the doubt rested on family members and so, they were all called for questioning on October 6. In the process, we learned that the missingd child’s father suspected his wife of having extramarital affair and that the child was not his which was the cause of constant fights between the two,” read a statement from the police.

The man will face charges under Sections 302, 201, and others of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with other relevant laws. He is in police custody till October 11.