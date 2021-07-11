Man in custody for slitting wife’s throat

A 32-year-old man was arrested for killing his 22-year-old wife in Hadapsar area of Pune on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased woman was identified as Anjali Nitin Nikam (22) a resident of Chakrapani vasahat of Bhosari where she lived with the assailant husband. The arrested man was identified as Nitin Bapu Nikam (32), according to the police.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the deceased woman’s sister Vaishali Gaikwad (38), a resident of Gadital area of Hadapsar.

The incident happened near a shed meant for yoga practice inside the compound of Mahatma Phule Vidyalay school in Gadital area of Hadapsar, according to the complainant.

Around 3pm on Saturday, the man went to the school compound and slit her throat using a knife he was carrying, according to the police. The man had allegedly been suspecting the now-deceased woman to have been having an extra marital affair which had led to domestic violence.

“She had kept their child with her mother in Vaiduwadi and for the past 2-3 days she had been living with her elder sister in Hadapsar. He came to her and said that he wanted her to only convince their child to go with him to his native place. He made her believe that he wanted to talk to her about their child and took her on her bike towards Vaiduwadi. However, on the way he stopped at the school, which is a secluded spot due to the lockdown, and slit her throat. He had already purchased a knife and brought it with him,” said PSI Patil.

The man came to the police station afterwards and confessed to the crime, she added.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Hadapsar police station.