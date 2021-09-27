Man in police custody for setting sister on fire in Aundh

PUNE A man has been remanded to custody of the Pune police for setting his 48-year-old sister on fire, over a money, in a society in Aundh on Friday afternoon.

The woman sustained burns on her face and torso. The injured woman was identified as Rajashri Patange (48), a resident of Anusuya Apartments in Aundh where the incident happened. The arrested man was identified as Shyam Patange (45), who also lives in the area. He was remanded to police custody until Monday.

The man has a Master’s in Art degree and works at a pesticide factory, while the woman is a home maker, according to police.

The woman was sitting on a chair in the kitchen of her house when the man arrived. He was drunk when he came to the complainant’s house and started arguing about property their parents had left to them. During the fight, the man picked a match and threw it on her person, starting the fire.

“Their parents are no more and they have left a flat and a shop for them. But there is no will as far as we know and the two are fighting over the possession. After the fire, he brought her to the hospital and when the hospital informed us, we went to take her statement. He was not present at the time. So we took her statement and arrested him from his house the next day,” said assistant police inspector Sandeep Pawar of Chaturshrungi police station who is investigating the case.

A case was registered under Section 307 (attempted murder) of Indian Penal Code at Chaturshringi police station.