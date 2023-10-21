Man involved in more than 50 house break-in cases held in Pune

A man involved in more than 50 house break-ins, robbery cases was arrested in the Chamunda Devi temple robbery case by Bharti Vidyapeeth police.

The accused has been identified as Sunil Anna Kambale, 36, a resident of Warje area was arrested on October 19.

According to police, on August 22, a case of robbery was reported at Chamunda Devi temple in Bhilarwadi near Katraj ghat area.

Police registered a case as per the complaint filed by Roshan Rishiraj Dahal, 33, who works as a priest at Chamunda Devi temple.

During analysis of CCTV footage, police found a man wearing a mask barged into the temple, initially offered prayers and then stole silver ornaments worth ₹2.60 lakh.

Assistant police inspector Amol Rasal said, “During technical analysis, we identified the accused and arrested him on Thursday.”

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused was on record criminal and involved in more than 50 house break-ins, robbery cases and one double murder case at various police stations in the city.

He was lodged at Yerawada jail since 2018. Police said, in March 2023, Kamble was released on bail.

