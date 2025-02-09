Menu Explore
Man kills uncle over property dispute

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 09, 2025 07:48 AM IST

According to the police, the relatives used to have frequent arguments over financial and property dispute since past many months

A man with the help of his friends allegedly killed his uncle over property dispute. The incident took place at Kokate Galli in Pashan on Saturday morning.

Police filed a case after Varad Tupe, son of the deceased, filed a complaint. The deceased and accused lived in the same locality. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Police filed a case after Varad Tupe, son of the deceased, filed a complaint. The deceased and accused lived in the same locality. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused identified as Shubham Mahendra Tupe, 28, along with his friends Rohan Suryawanshi, 19, and Om Balasaheb Niman, 20, killed his uncle Mahesh Jalindar Tupe, 55, of Nimhan Ali in Pashan. The accused were arrested on Saturday.

According to the police, the relatives used to have frequent arguments over financial and property dispute since past many months. A verbal duel ensued between the duo on Saturday when Mahesh returned home after buying milk in the morning. In a fit of rage, Shubham, along with his two friends, attacked Mahesh with sharp weapons and fled.

Police filed a case after Varad Tupe, son of the deceased, filed a complaint. The deceased and accused lived in the same locality.

