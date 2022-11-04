Man kills wife suspecting her character, attempts suicide

PUNE A 50-year-old man killed his wife in Yerawada suspecting her fidelity before attempting suicide by consuming a poisonous substance, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday at around 8:30 pm.

The accused, Anil Manohar Tambutkar, who was admitted to Sassoon hospital after consuming a poisonous substance is stable and kept under observation. He has been booked by the Yerawada police for the alleged murder, an official said.

“The accused was suspicious about his wife’s character and the couple used to always fight,” the police official said.

On Tuesday, after a heated argument, the accused stabbed the victim in which she succumbed due to injuries on her chest, neck and face. When her son opened the door and found the victim lying motionless. The neighbours then alerted the police.

Later, the accused allegedly consumed a poisonous substance in an attempt to kill himself. Police immediately admitted him to Sassoon hospital for further treatment.

A case has been registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder), police said.