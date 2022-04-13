Man nabbed for thefts worth 5 lakh in Pune

PUNE The crime branch unit VI sleuths have arrested a man in connection with at least seven housebreaking incidents. The accused has been identified as Mohan Devidas Bansode (21), a resident of Patil Estate, Shivajinagar. He was arrested in a theft case related to Loni Kalbhor police station and on further investigation he confessed to his involvement in at least seven housebreaking cases.

The police have recovered gold ornaments and cash worth ₹ 5 lakh from his possession. Police inspector Ganesh Mane of crime branch said that besides Bansode his maternal aunt is also involved in the crime and investigation is on to nab her. He was arrested on Wednesday and produced before the court which remanded him in police custody.