Home / Cities / Pune News / Man on the run after wife dies by suicide
pune news

Man on the run after wife dies by suicide

The Pune police are on the lookout for a man from Kondhwa for driving his wife to suicide by spending their livelihood earnings on alcohol
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON APR 25, 2021 09:13 PM IST
HT Image

The Pune police are on the lookout for a man from Kondhwa for driving his wife to suicide by spending their livelihood earnings on alcohol.

The 25-year-old woman was undergoing treatment at Sassoon General Hospital for burns caused during her suicide attempt on April 12 at around 7:30pm. However, the woman succumbed to her burns in the small hours of Saturday and was declared dead by the doctors.

The two had been married in 2017 and were living in a rented room in Sadguru Krupanagar area of Undri.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by her father, a 52-year-old resident of the same area.

In his complaint, he has stated that the money that his daughter had saved up for paying the rent and electricity bill of their house was wrongfully taken and spent by the accused in purchasing alcohol. The man also claims that the accused man suspected her of being involved with other men and beat her up over it.

Assistant police inspector Sandeep Madhale of Kondhwa police station is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 498(a) (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Kondhwa police station.

The Pune police are on the lookout for a man from Kondhwa for driving his wife to suicide by spending their livelihood earnings on alcohol.

The 25-year-old woman was undergoing treatment at Sassoon General Hospital for burns caused during her suicide attempt on April 12 at around 7:30pm. However, the woman succumbed to her burns in the small hours of Saturday and was declared dead by the doctors.

The two had been married in 2017 and were living in a rented room in Sadguru Krupanagar area of Undri.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by her father, a 52-year-old resident of the same area.

In his complaint, he has stated that the money that his daughter had saved up for paying the rent and electricity bill of their house was wrongfully taken and spent by the accused in purchasing alcohol. The man also claims that the accused man suspected her of being involved with other men and beat her up over it.

Assistant police inspector Sandeep Madhale of Kondhwa police station is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 498(a) (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Kondhwa police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP