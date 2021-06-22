Home / Cities / Pune News / Man ordering oxygen concentrator online duped of 4 lakh
Man ordering oxygen concentrator online duped of 4 lakh

A businessman from Pimpri-Chinchwad was duped of 4 lakh by an email sender who promised to sell him oxygen concentrators
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 09:28 PM IST

A businessman from Pimpri-Chinchwad was duped of 4 lakh by an email sender who promised to sell him oxygen concentrators.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Nitin Bhausaheb Chavan (56), a businessman from Pimple Gurav area of Pune.

Chavan received emails from zztradersworld@gmail.com and the sender identified himself as Rajat Ravani, according to the complainant.

The businessman received an email from the accused on May 7 after which an email conversation began between the two.

The sender promised to sell him oxygen concentrators at a wholesale rate.

“He owns a business of motor pump servicing and sale of pipes used to draw water from these pumps. The entire conversation happened on email. He had placed an order for 12 oxygen concentrators,” said Police sub inspector Kavita Rupnar.

The complainant has not mentioned the reason for ordering 12 concentrators. Through multiple transactions, the complainant paid 4,07,998 to the email sender through online bank transfer.

A case under Section 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Shikrapur police station in the matter.

