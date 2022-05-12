Man, parents booked for killing wife over dowry, dumping body on railway tracks in Pune

PUNE A man, his parents, and brother were booked by Pimpri-Chinchwad police late on Wednesday night for the murder of the man’s wife over dowry payment. The police found the body in March but registered a case on Wednesday.

The deceased woman was identified as Anjali Sharma, 30, who lived with her husband in a room at Bhaskar Plaza in Shastrinagar area of Kasarwadi, Pune. Two of the four accused were identified as Ankit Sharma and his father Rajesh Sharma, according to the police. Police sub-inspector Sapkal Krushna of Bhosari police station is investigating the case.

“It is a case of railway cutting that was recorded in March. The parents of the deceased went back to their native place in Haryana and got a case registered there. That case was then transferred here. The papers have reached us only yesterday (Wednesday). The post-mortem was performed on whatever parts of the body remained. However, we are yet to find out the basis on which the Haryana police have invoked the murder charge,” said PSI Sapkal.

The accused, along with Sharma’s mother and brother, killed the woman and then dumped her body on the railway track near Kasarwadi railway station. The body was found on March 26 around 11:20am on the railway tracks.

A case under Sections 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), and 304(b) (dowry death) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Bhosari police station.