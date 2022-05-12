Man, parents booked for killing wife over dowry, dumping body on railway tracks in Pune
PUNE A man, his parents, and brother were booked by Pimpri-Chinchwad police late on Wednesday night for the murder of the man’s wife over dowry payment. The police found the body in March but registered a case on Wednesday.
The deceased woman was identified as Anjali Sharma, 30, who lived with her husband in a room at Bhaskar Plaza in Shastrinagar area of Kasarwadi, Pune. Two of the four accused were identified as Ankit Sharma and his father Rajesh Sharma, according to the police. Police sub-inspector Sapkal Krushna of Bhosari police station is investigating the case.
“It is a case of railway cutting that was recorded in March. The parents of the deceased went back to their native place in Haryana and got a case registered there. That case was then transferred here. The papers have reached us only yesterday (Wednesday). The post-mortem was performed on whatever parts of the body remained. However, we are yet to find out the basis on which the Haryana police have invoked the murder charge,” said PSI Sapkal.
The accused, along with Sharma’s mother and brother, killed the woman and then dumped her body on the railway track near Kasarwadi railway station. The body was found on March 26 around 11:20am on the railway tracks.
A case under Sections 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), and 304(b) (dowry death) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Bhosari police station.
-
Transgender community to get a dedicated OPD at Pune’s Sassoon hospital
PUNE Marking a departure from the past, Pune's Sassoon General Hospital initiated changes to make their service inclusive for the transgender community. The hospital has written a letter to form an outpatient department (OPD), exclusively for transgender community. Nationalist Congress Party MP Vandana Chavan, had recently raised various issues and demanded to form a separate OPD and toilets for the community.
-
Bangladesh envoy, Lucknow University VC explore collaboration possibilities
High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India Muhammad Imran and his political counsellor had an hour-long meeting with vice chancellor of the University of Lucknow, prof Alok Kumar Rai, here on Wednesday to explore possibilities of collaboration with top universities in Bangladesh. LU claimed that the high commissioner was impressed by Luckow University's adoption of new National Education Policy and international flexibility arrangements through multiple exit options.
-
‘Centre not releasing…’: In letter to PM, Mamata claims delay in funds to Bengal
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the Centre is not releasing funds to the state for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and the news agency ANI, PM Awas Yojana reported. Besides MGNREGA, the Bengal chief minister also claimed that the fresh allocation of funds to the state by the ministry of rural development was pending.
-
Bengaluru Rains: Residents complain about potholes, flooded basements
A few select locations in Bengaluru see flooded roads every monsoon and the same happened at the Rainbow Drive Layout in Sarjapur, wherein the area's residents wrote an open letter to Mahadevapura MLA Arvind Limbavali, alerting him of the constant flooding near their homes, which reportedly left them stranded for more than 20 hours.
-
Mamata Banerjee announces new incentives for Bengal civil services
The West Bengal government is in the process of creating more districts in the state out of the existing 22 to accommodate more officers of the West Bengal Civil Service cadre, chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Thursday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics