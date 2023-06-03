Man steals guest’s car posing as valet parking staff at Ambegaon marriage hall

A man on Thursday night posed as a valet parking employee of a marriage hall in Ambegaon , along the Katraj-Dehu bypass, and drove away with a guest’s car. Police said that due to ongoing construction work, CCTV cameras in the hall were dysfunctional. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The complainant, who is resident of Handewadi Road in Hadapasar and an employee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), promptly reported the incident to the Bharti Vidhyapeeth police on Friday.

According to police officials, the complainant, accompanied by his wife and son arrived at the venue to attend their nephew’s wedding. While within the premises, an unidentified man approached the complainant, offering valet parking services. Assuring the guest that he would safely park the vehicle and hand over the keys to the security guard stationed at the entrance, the imposter gained the complainant’s trust. Subsequently, the unsuspecting victim handed over the car keys and proceeded to the venue.

After waiting for five minutes without seeing his car being parked, the complainant grew suspicious. Failing to locate his vehicle, he tried to find out accused with his car but he failed to spot him.

Police officials from the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station said that due to ongoing construction work, CCTV cameras in the hall were dysfunctional. However, police tried to obtain CCTV footage from the nearby locality to ascertain the identity of the accused.

A case regarding same has been registered at the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and police are investigating the case.