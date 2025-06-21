Man robbed of gold chain after motorcycle fall

A man who had fallen off his motorcycle was allegedly robbed by two individuals pretending to be helping the victim and his wife. The incident took place near Shree Ram Chowk in Tilekarnagar, Kondhwa, at around 10pm on Wednesday. Kondhwa Police Station has filed a case under Sections 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (Representative photo)

According to the police, Sachin Mahajan, 32, and his wife riding pillion fell from bike due to a pothole. Two unidentified individuals approached them under the pretext of offering help and allegedly snatched his gold chain (17 grammes) worth ₹75,000, took the motorcycle’s ignition key and fled.

