Jun 21, 2025
Man robbed of gold chain after motorcycle fall

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 21, 2025 08:48 AM IST

A man fell off his motorcycle in Kondhwa; two pretenders offered help, then stole his gold chain and bike key. Police have filed a case.

A man who had fallen off his motorcycle was allegedly robbed by two individuals pretending to be helping the victim and his wife. The incident took place near Shree Ram Chowk in Tilekarnagar, Kondhwa, at around 10pm on Wednesday.

Kondhwa Police Station has filed a case under Sections 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (Representative photo)
According to the police, Sachin Mahajan, 32, and his wife riding pillion fell from bike due to a pothole. Two unidentified individuals approached them under the pretext of offering help and allegedly snatched his gold chain (17 grammes) worth 75,000, took the motorcycle’s ignition key and fled.

Kondhwa Police Station has filed a case under Sections 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

News / Cities / Pune / Man robbed of gold chain after motorcycle fall
