Man sedated, robbed near Pune railway station

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 05, 2025 07:04 AM IST

Police have filed case against two unidentified men for sedating, robbing man near Pune railway station

Pune: The police have filed a case against two unidentified men for sedating and robbing a man near Pune railway station.

Police have filed a case against two unidentified men for sedating and robbing a man near Pune railway station. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Police have filed a case against two unidentified men for sedating and robbing a man near Pune railway station. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The incident took place at Tukaram Shinde parking space between 11.30 am and 12.30 pm on Thursday.

According to the police, Om Gajanan Kakad, 21, hailing from Akola district arrived by train to Pune to meet his friend. While he was walking to the PMPML bus stand to take the transport facility to reach Mahalunge, two unidentified persons approached him and started talking to him. However, during the conversation one of the suspects placed a handkerchief near his nose and he fell into a dazed state. On gaining consciousness, he found that he was sedated and robbed of 33,500 kept in his wallet.

Witnesses reported seeing two persons fleeing the scene, but no one initially realised what had transpired, said a police official.

Later, Kakad filed a police complaint. The Bund Garden Police Station has filed a case under Sections 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

