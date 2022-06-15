Man seeking MBBS admission for daughter duped of ₹8 lakh
The Wanowrie police on Tuesday booked a woman lawyer for allegedly trying to cheat parents on false assurance of providing admission in DY Patil College, Nerul for ₹8 lakh.
Police have identified the accused as Mugdha Hemant Kulkarni, 28, resident of Kalyan West.
According to the police, the accused came in contact with complainant Shivaji Patil and his daughter Sadhana at a function held in Pune in September 2021.
As per police complaint, the accused pretended that she has good relations with Congress leader and owner of DY Patil College Satej Patil. Hence, she assured that she will help them to get admission for MBBS.
Between November 2021 and April 2022, the accused sought ₹ 6,00,000/- from Shivaji Patil for securing his daughter’s admission for the MBBS programme.
Police inspector Deepak Lagad said, “As per instructions given by accused, Patil transferred ₹8 lakh via multiple transctions. When no such admission happened,the man lodged the complaint in police station.”
The case against the lawyer has been registered for offences under sections 406, 420, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) . Senior police Inspector Deepak Lagad is investigating the case.
