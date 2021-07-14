Man sleeping on foothpath found bludgeoned to death

A man sleeping at a bus stop near Sadhu Vaswani chowk in Pune was found beaten to death on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Sanjay Babu Kadam, a resident of Ghatkopar area of Mumbai. His age was estimated to be around 35 years by the police.

The man was waiting for a bus to go to Mumbai from Pune and slept on the bus stop, according to the police.

The assailant hit him on the right side of his forehead and other parts of his head which caused grievous head injuries. He was taken to Sassoon General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the police.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered at the Bundgarden police station.

Police inspector (crime) Abhay Waghmare of Bundgarden police station is investigating the case.