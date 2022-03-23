Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Man strangles wife to death, dumps body at Katraj compound
pune news

Man strangles wife to death, dumps body at Katraj compound

The Loni Kalbhor police on Tuesday arrested a man for strangling his wife to death
The Loni Kalbhor police on Tuesday arrested a man for strangling his wife to death. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Mar 23, 2022 12:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The Loni Kalbhor police on Tuesday arrested a man for strangling his wife to death.

The accused has been identified as Rahul Dnyanoba Phadtare, 32. The deceased has been identified as Vidya Phadtare, 22.The deceased’s father Dattatreya Shendage, 55, a resident of Purandar lodged a complaint.

The incident took place on March 21, at their residence in Uruli Devachi.

According to the police, the accused suspected her character and took the extreme step of killing. He later dumped her body in a compound near Katraj bypass.

API Digambar Divate said that the accused has been arrested and remanded in police custody by the local court.

