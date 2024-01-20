Man suffers throat injury from nylon thread

A 45-year-old man on two-wheeler received neck injury due to a nylon manja thread while driving on the Shankar Maharaj flyover on Saturday morning. The nylon manja left a wide gash in Dhyari resident Nitin Maagare’s neck. The incident took place on the Shankar Maharaj Flyover on Saturday morning. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) urban cell head Nitin Kadam said, “The injured rushed to Shivshankar Pote Clinic located at Padmavati to get treatment. The doctors removed the stuck manja on his neck and discharged him after bandaging the wound and conducting necessary tests.”

Kadam said, “Despite ban by the court and the state government, manja is found sold in the city. Before the Makar Sankranti, we had appealed to both the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the police to take action against traders and manufactures found allegedly selling the banned thread.”

The NCP leader said that the police should take steps to curb use of manja thread kites.