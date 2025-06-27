Man sustains serious injuries after co-workers throw inflammable product at him

A man suffered serious injuries after four of his colleagues hit him on the head with a sharp object, later flinging a highly inflammable product at him during a heated argument over a missing friend. The incident occurred at around 2 am on June 22 at the godown of a private company located in the Kondhwa area of the city. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident occurred at around 2 am on June 22 at the godown of a private company located in the Kondhwa area of the city. The victim, identified as Rahul Shitole, 23, a resident of Katraj, sustained serious injuries after four of his co-workers including Pappu Boykar hit him on the head with a sharp object, later flinging a highly inflammable product at him.

According to the police, the accused and the victim are co-workers and know each other. On Sunday, June 22, Shitole’s friend went missing and Shitole suspected that the accused and a few others were behind his friend’s disappearance due to which an argument broke out between Shitole and the accused.

Ravi Gawade, police sub-inspector, said, “During the spat, the accused hit Shitole on the head. Later, they flung a highly inflammable product at him wherein he sustained major injuries.”

Gawade said that Shitole was rushed to a private hospital and is currently undergoing medical treatment there. Based on the complaint filed by the victim, a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Maharashtra Police Adhiniyam Kalam and further investigation is underway.