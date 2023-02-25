Man used luxury car to burgle homes, held

Pune: The Pune police have arrested Mohammad Irfan alias Ujala alias “Robin Hood” from Jalandhar who used a high-end car to target lavish housing societies.

According to the police, analysis of 200 CCTV camera footages while investigating a theft case in Sindh Society in Baner reported on February 10 revealed that the accused used a Jaguar car to enter a lavish society in Baner.

Along with Irfan, the other accused have been identified as Sunil Yadav, Punit Yadav, Rajesh Yadav, all from Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

Police arrested Irfan from Punjab.

Ramnath Pokale, additional commissioner of police (ACP), crime, said, “Irfan used to search high-end housing societies in the city on Google and burgle homes after gaining entry using a luxury car. People in his neighbourhood called him ‘Robin Hood’ as he used to do a lot of charity works.”

In Pune, at Sindh society, Irfan stole three imported watches, a gold chain, ₹2 lakh cash and a foreign-made pistol.

Pune police formed three teams to nab the accused and found that he had sold stolen watches in Mumbai. Ten imported watches and a Jaguar car with a total worth of ₹1.21 crore were recovered from his possession.