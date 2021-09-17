Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Manache Ganpati mandals in Pune to perform immersion in artificial tanks within mandap

As per tradition the five Manache Ganpati mandals take out a procession from the Laxmi road on the last day of the festival
By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 11:13 PM IST
Amid the Covid-19 restrictions, the five Manache (revered) Ganpati mandals in the city will perform the immersion of idols within the erected mandap in artificial water tanks. (HT FILE PHOTO)

PUNE Amid the Covid-19 restrictions, the five Manache (revered) Ganpati mandals in the city will perform the immersion of idols within the erected mandap in artificial water tanks.

The ten-day festival will end on September 19 (Sunday) with the Ganesh Visarjan.

The prominent Ganpati mandals in the city are following the instructions of state and civic authorities to hold functions with minimum devotee participation to avoid crowding. The organisers have decided to hold immersions of the Ganpati idol within the temple premises or mandap.

“As per tradition the five Manache Ganpati mandals take out a procession from the Laxmi road on the last day of the festival, but as this year there is no procession we will maintain the timings of immersion,” said Nitin Pandit, secretary of Tulshibaug Ganpati mandal.

“Accordingly, Kasba Ganpati mandal will immerse their idol at 11 am, followed by Tambadi Jogeshwari Ganpati at 11.45 am, followed by the immersion of Guruji Talim mandal Ganpati at 12.30 pm, and Tulshibaug Ganpati at 1.15 pm and Kesari Wada Ganpati at 2 pm,” he said.

“Another prominent Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati will be immersed at 2.45 pm,” he said.

