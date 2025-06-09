Mandai metro station’s gate No. 3 opens from June 9 

To enhance commuter convenience, Pune Metro has announced the opening of Gate No. 3 at the Mandai Metro Station on Monday, June 9. Simultaneously, new escalator facilities will become operational at Ramwadi and Kasarwadi metro stations. Simultaneously, new escalator facilities will become operational at Ramwadi and Kasarwadi metro stations. (HT FILE)

The newly inaugurated Gate No. 3 at Mandai station is located near the Tilak statue at Mahatma Phule Mandai, providing easier access to prominent locations such as Tulshibaug, Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple and Shaniwar Peth.

The addition is expected to ease travel for commuters visiting religious and tourist spots as well as shoppers heading to the bustling Tulshibaug market.

Mandai Station holds strategic importance in the Pune Metro network as it lies in the heart of the city and serves some of Pune’s most frequented commercial and cultural hubs like Raviwar Peth and the central vegetable wholesale market.