Search Search
Monday, Jun 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mandai metro station’s gate No. 3 opens from June 9 

BySiddharth Gadkari
Jun 09, 2025 07:38 AM IST

The addition is expected to ease travel for commuters visiting religious and tourist spots as well as shoppers heading to the bustling Tulshibaug market

To enhance commuter convenience, Pune Metro has announced the opening of Gate No. 3 at the Mandai Metro Station on Monday, June 9. Simultaneously, new escalator facilities will become operational at Ramwadi and Kasarwadi metro stations. 

Simultaneously, new escalator facilities will become operational at Ramwadi and Kasarwadi metro stations.  (HT FILE)
Simultaneously, new escalator facilities will become operational at Ramwadi and Kasarwadi metro stations.  (HT FILE)

The newly inaugurated Gate No. 3 at Mandai station is located near the Tilak statue at Mahatma Phule Mandai, providing easier access to prominent locations such as Tulshibaug, Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple and Shaniwar Peth.  

The addition is expected to ease travel for commuters visiting religious and tourist spots as well as shoppers heading to the bustling Tulshibaug market. 

Mandai Station holds strategic importance in the Pune Metro network as it lies in the heart of the city and serves some of Pune’s most frequented commercial and cultural hubs like Raviwar Peth and the central vegetable wholesale market. 

News / Cities / Pune / Mandai metro station’s gate No. 3 opens from June 9 
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 09, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On