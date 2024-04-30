Many RTE applications not yet confirmed by parents

Even as 51,000 applications have been received for the Right to Education (RTE) admission in the state, around 1.38 lakh parents have filled the online application but are yet to confirm it for apparent choice of their school for their wards. The number of unconfirmed applications in Pune district is 34,367, Thane (14,265), Nagpur (9,000) and Jalgaon (3,000). (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

Sharad Gosavi, state director of primary education, said, “The deadline for RTE admission application was to end on Tuesday, but we have extended it by 10 days for the benefit of parents who are yet to confirm their applications.”

Shantanu Gawade, a parent, said, “I am yet to confirm the application form for my son as the private schools of our choice are not on the list. What is the use to take admission under RTE if preferred schools are not listed?”

The number of unconfirmed applications in Pune district is 34,367, Thane (14,265), Nagpur (9,000) and Jalgaon (3,000).

Officials hope the count of confirmed applications will increase after the deadline has been extended.