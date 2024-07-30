 Many takers for renewable energy subsidy in Pune: ESR report  - Hindustan Times
Many takers for renewable energy subsidy in Pune: ESR report 

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 30, 2024 07:20 AM IST

As per the ESR, the number of properties having solar systems, vermiculture and Rainwater harvesting has gone up

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday published the Environment Status Report (ESR) for 2023-24 at the hands of municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale. 

With the Central government’s favourable intention for a ‘Rooftop Solar Scheme’, as many as 24,164 properties installed solar systems this year.  (HT PHOTO)
With the Central government's favourable intention for a 'Rooftop Solar Scheme', as many as 24,164 properties installed solar systems this year.  (HT PHOTO)

As per the ESR, the number of properties having solar systems, vermiculture and Rainwater harvesting has gone up. As per the data available from the property tax department, 1,28,091 property owners applied to avail tax rebates for having installed solar systems, vermiculture and rainwater harvesting facilities. This facility was used by 1.11 lakh homes in the previous fiscal year 2022-23, whereas 1.28 lakh properties used it this year. 

With the Central government’s favourable intention for a ‘Rooftop Solar Scheme’, as many as 24,164 properties installed solar systems this year. 

As per the ESR data, Pune has 38.63 lakh registered vehicles, and 2.93 lakh new automobiles were registered in 2023.  

The city has seen an increase in the number of electric vehicles, and according to the ESR report for 2023, 18,073 electric vehicles were registered. 

Many takers for renewable energy subsidy in Pune: ESR report 
Story Saved
