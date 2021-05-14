Maratha leaders hopeful after Centre files review petition

After the Central government filed a review petition in the Supreme Court (SC) over the Maratha community reservation verdict, Maratha outfits are hoping to get some relief.

Vinayak Mete, Shiv Sangram party leader held a press conference today at Patrakar Bhavan and expressed his views over the new development.

“We had filed the petition on behalf of Shivsangram organisation over the 102nd constitutional amendment in the SC and made the Central government party in it. While the central government’s attorney general was personally present and he submitted the affidavit, it was mentioned that even after the 102nd constitutional amendment it is possible to give reservation to a certain section of the society,” said Mete at the press conference.

“Taking support of the Shivsangram petition, the Central government has submitted their review petition in the SC. While the state government has done nothing over it and the current Mahavikas Aghadi government is just fooling people. The leaders from all the three parties are only creating drama, confusing the Maratha community and not doing anything in terms of legal fight. Due to the fear that the Maratha community will come on the roads, the state-wide lockdown was extended until May-end,” added Mete.

While on May 18, the Shivsangram organisation along with other Maratha organisations is going to protest all over the state outside the district collector and Tehslidar offices which will be called as ‘Ishara Nivedan protest’ and after the lockdown is over, from June 1 to 5 the first huge public protest of Maratha community will be organised in Beed.

Maratha outfits will hold a press conference in view of the Centre filing a review petition in the Supreme Court on Maratha reservation. Centre has filed a review petition in the SC challenging its verdict over the 102nd constitutional amendment saying that the amendment has done away with the powers of the state concerning the reservation.