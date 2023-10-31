Maratha quota protests: ST buses from Pune suspended on Jalna, Beed and Marathwada routes

The services of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) have been hit following the Maratha quota agitations across the state.

Activists of Maratha Kranti Morcha and Sakal Maratha Samaj during a march to press for Maratha reservation, in Karad on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

The state public transport utility on Monday suspended bus facility from Pune, Nashik to Marathwada region. According to officials, hundreds of state transport (ST) buses from Pune to Jalna, Beed, and Latur remained suspended. The decision was made by the state transport in response to an appeal made by the police administration.

Officials said that the recent aggressive stance taken by Maratha protesters regarding the reservation issue, particularly in Sambhajinagar, Jalna and Beed areas of Marathwada, led MSRTC to opt for the suspension of bus services from the city to these destinations.

“As a precautionary measure and to avoid any damage to our buses, the routes on Jalna, Beed and Marathwada have been suspended. Already some of our buses were vandalised and set on fire by protestors so we do not want to take any chance,” said a senior MSRTC official from Pune division on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, heavy rush was seen at Wakdewadi ST stand for passengers going on Jalna and Beed routes. “I wanted to go to my hometown Jalna for personal work but have to now opt for private tourist buses as ST buses are not plying on those routes,” said Mahesh Kanade, a passenger.

In Nashik too, passengers were seen stranded in absence of buses going towards Marathwada region after incidents of stone pelting in Beed and Osmanabad districts.

Meanwhile, the temple town of Shirdi observed a day-long bandh called by Maratha demonstrators demanding reservation for the community.

Though the bandh evoked mixed response, many devotees who landed for darshan at Shri Saibaba Samadhi Temple of Saibaba were severely inconvenienced.

Maratha protesters also blocked the Dhule-Solapur highway for more than five hours, leading to long queue of vehicles.

Most shops and restaurants in Shirdi remained closed for a day following an appeal from the local unit of Sakal Maratha Morcha. However, no untoward incident was reported in the holy town.

