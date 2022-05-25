Jog education trust chief, three others booked by Pune police for cheating and forgery
Pune The Bund Garden police have booked Surekha Jog, chief of Jog education trust, and three others including a former education officer on charges of forging signatures and preparing bogus documents in the name of Zilla Parishad education department for obtaining funds from the government department, police said on Wednesday.
The first information report was lodged based on the complaint filed by education officer Kisan Bhujbal (53) against the Jog who is also the president of Jog Education Trust. The others who have been booked include senior assistant of the trust Gautam Shendge, former education officer Kisan Pawar and MGNREGA senior assistant Hemant Sawalkar.
The incident took place between January 1, 2019 and May 24, 2022.
According to the FIR, both Pawar and Sawalkar took ₹2.75 lakh from Jog Education Trust to prepare bogus self- accreditation certificates. The accused made bogus entries in the official registers and cheated the government.
Preliminary investigation has revealed that they had not obtained prior permission of the seniors for carrying out the work.
Police inspector Sunil Khedekar is investigating the case. The accused have been booked under the relevant sections of the IPC including 420 ( cheating ), investigators said.
-
Pune city to get normal water supply tomorrow due to President’s visit
The Pune Municipal Corporation which had earlier announced water cut on Thursday (May 26) has now cancelled it as the President of India will be visiting the city for a programme. The city will get a normal water supply, said officials. President Ramnath Kovind is visiting the city for the launch of the 125th-anniversary celebration of the Laxmibai Dagdusheth Halwai Datta temple which is located at Budhwar peth.
-
Sacked Punjab health minister’s family alleges conspiracy, vows to fight back
A day after Punjab's health minister Dr Vijay Singla was sacked by chief minister Bhagwant Mann and arrested for corruption, the Aam Aadmi Party legislator's family alleged a conspiracy behind the charges of kickbacks for clearing tenders. Dr Vijay Singla's wife Anita Singla declined comment, too. “We will issue a statement at an opportune time,” said a non-practicising Ayurveda doctor, Anita.
-
Yediyurappa indicates bigger role for son in Karnataka BJP
Karnataka BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday indicated the possibility of a bigger role for his son and the state Vice President B Y Vijayendra in the party, a day after Vijayendra was denied a ticket to contest the MLC polls. "I'm confident that the BJP will get a clear majority under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the next elections, and come back to power," he added.
-
Postal official placed IPL bets with ₹1 crore deposited by 20 customers, caught
A postal department official in Madhya Pradesh has been arrested on charges that sub-postmaster Vishal Ahirwar spent money handed over by customers for fixed deposit accounts on gambling, police said on Wednesday. Far, police have received 20 complaints about missing deposits worth ₹1 crore. Ahirwar was arrested on May 20 and remanded in police custody till May 26. He is accused of cheating and criminal breach of trust. He kept losing money.
-
Suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal sent to judicial custody till June 8
A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ranchi sent suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal to judicial custody till June 8 in the mining case. Singhal was in the custody of Enforcement Directorate since her arrest on May 11. The probe agency carried out raids at the premises of Ranchi-based builder Anil Jha and another person named Vishal Chaudhary, news agency ANI had reported.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics