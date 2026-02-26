March to protest shutdown of Marathi-medium schools in state

The Shala Vachava, Shikshan Vachava (save schools, save education) Movement will start the “Shikshan Hakk Yatra” (education rights march) from Thursday to protest the large-scale closure of Marathi-medium schools across the state. Bhuse denied claims that nearly 2,000 Marathi schools are under threat and 25,000 teachers may become surplus,. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Shala Vachava, Shikshan Vachava (save schools, save education) Movement head Sampat Desai said the protest march will begin in Kolhapur, in honour of Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, whose pioneering reforms made education free and compulsory.

School education minister Dada Bhuse in a written reply to a question raised by MLA Amol Mitkari stated in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday that 255 Marathi schools were shut down across Konkan, Vidarbha, western Maharashtra, Marathwada, and north Maharashtra over the past two years.

“Over the past few years, Maharashtra has witnessed a sharp rise in parental inclination towards English-medium education, leading to a consistent drop in enrolment in Marathi schools, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas. Factors such as migration, demographic changes, and rapid expansion of private English schools have further intensified the decline,” he stated.

Bhuse denied claims that nearly 2,000 Marathi schools are under threat and 25,000 teachers may become surplus, The minister said the government is implementing various schemes to increase enrolment and strengthen Marathi-medium education, including free textbooks for students from Classes 1 to 8, free uniforms, shoes, and socks, Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman Yojana (midday meals), Nipun Maharashtra Abhiyan Samagra Shiksha Mission, STARS Project, PM SHRI Schools Project ‘Mazi Marathi Sundar Shala’ initiative, periodic assessments and teacher training programmes.

Seeking accessible education in government and Marathi-medium schools, Desai said, “The situation on the ground is alarming. While the government claims 255 schools have been shut, the real number is far higher. The worst impact is felt by tribal and economically backward students who cannot afford private school fees.”

He criticised government resolutions mandating closure or merger of schools with fewer than 10 students, warning that such policies will severely affect girls’ education, particularly in remote and hilly regions, where travelling long distances to school is unsafe and impractical. The yatra will later expand across Sangli, Satara, Pune, and other districts with memorandums submitted to authorities at every place.