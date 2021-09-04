Marginal rise in Pune’s RT-PCR positivity rate

As the city gears up to the festive season and Covid-19 norms have been relaxed, the weekly positivity rate and RT-PCR positivity rate has shown a marginal increase as compared to that of the state average.

As per the district health department, the weekly positivity rate in the Pune district was 4.4 per cent on August 17, and 5.8 per cent and 6.3 per cent on August 26 and September 2. While during the same period for the state it was 2.4 per cent, 2.5 per cent and 2.6 per cent respectively.

The RT-PCR positivity rate was 5.9 per cent on August 17, and 6.6 per cent and 7.3 per cent on August 26 and September 2. During the same period for the state, it was 3.1 per cent, 2.9 per cent and 3.2 per cent.

Though the data suggests that the rise is marginal, the increase in the RT-PCR positivity rate shows that the infection is spreading in the area. Whereas a combined positivity rate includes Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) which may also show false negatives.

Dr Sanjay Patil, chairman of the Hospital Board of India, Indian Medical Association (IMA), Pune, said that the numbers are bound to increase due to the unlock process.

“As more people are going outdoor for work and other activities, they will come in contact with others. In such a situation, it is important to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. As the city unlocks the positivity rate is bound to increase,” said Patil.

“To save themselves from the third wave, it is important to wear masks, follow social distancing and maintain hand hygiene at all times. Only then the third wave can be delayed,” said Dr Patil.

Other districts, unlike Pune, show a decrease in the RT-PCR positivity rate.

As per the data furnished by the health department, on August 17, Ahmednagar district reported 7.1 per cent to 6.5 per cent on September 2. During the same time, Solapur district reported a 5 per cent RT-PCR positivity rate on August 17 which was reduced to 4.2 per cent on September 2. Similarly, districts like Sangli and Satara have also reported a decrease.

Dr Dnyaneshwar Mote, a member of the Pune city Covid-19 task force for social action said that as Pune district has better contact testing and that’s why the rate is more.

“Pune district has more population and medical infrastructure is also better and so many patients prefer coming to the city for testing. This is the primary cause for the rise in numbers,” said Mote.