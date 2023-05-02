Massive fire at shops on Pune-Satara Road, 2 injured

Two people were injured after a massive fire broke out at shops in Indraneel Co-operative Housing Society on Pune-Satara Road, near D Mart mall, in the early hours of Monday.

According to eyewitnesses, the explosions were so severe that it caused cracks in the building. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/ HT PHOTO)

The Pune Fire Brigade control room received a call at around 2.22 am. Soon, a fire brigade team, along with six fire tenders, two water tankers, and an ambulance, rushed to the spot.

The fire officials reported that the fire started at three shops: Devyani Electronics, Devyani Mobile and Accessories, and Gruhini Appliances. These shops had several electronic and kitchen equipment, including washing machines, air conditioners, refrigerators, water purifiers, television sets, mobile phones, and batteries. It was said that a major explosion followed by fire.

While the cause of the fire has not been confirmed yet, loud explosions were heard after the fire spread in all three shops. Fire personnel at the scene told that compressors in the electronic appliances at the shops may have exploded due to the fire.

According to eyewitnesses, the explosions were so severe that it caused cracks in the building, broke several window glasses, and damaged a few private vehicles in the parking areas. The shops and apartments in adjacent buildings also suffered damage.

Abhiram Nimbalkar, a resident of Indraneel Co-operative Housing Society said, “We heard a loud noise of explosions around 2.20 am. The building was shaken and many window glasses were broken. We initially thought it was an earthquake, but later came to know that the loud explosion was due to the fire.”

Nilesh Mahajan, spokesperson Pune fire brigade said, “Immediately after the fire call, our vehicles rushed to the spot. Initially, it seemed like a cylinder blast, but there were no cylinders at the site. The exact reason is not known and investigation is underway.”

