Maternal mortality rates rise in Pune due to Covid-19

PUNE The number of women in Pune who died during pregnancy or shortly after giving birth increased sharply during the coronavirus pandemic.

Out of the 96 maternal deaths reported in the city hospitals between April 2021 and January 2022, over 30 of the deaths were caused due to Covid-19, making the infection a major cause of death among pregnant women. Pregnant women were one of the last beneficiaries of Covid19 vaccination due to their vulnerable position.

Out of the 96 deaths, 83 were reviewed by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). As per the data by PMCs health department, Covid-19 was the primary cause of 31 deaths. Medico legal causes was responsible for 19 deaths, sepsis caused 13 deaths and 16 deaths were attributed to other causes.

The deadly second wave, which hit the city 2021, was when the most number of deaths were reported. While the vaccination for the most vulnerable age group began in January 2021, it was not until August 2021, that the central government finally gave a go ahead of Covid-19 vaccination for pregnant women.

Out of the 96 maternal deaths reported from city hospitals, both private and public, 42 were residents of Pune city, 27 were residents from out of city limits but within the district limits, while the remaining 27 were out of district residents.

Dr Vaishali Jadhav, assistant health officer, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said, “We had to face the deadliest wave of Covid-19 in 2021 driven by Delta variant. The overall case fatality rate had gone high up to 4%. Although the risk of infection among pregnant women is not more than any other person, the treatment is different as they cannot be exposed to heavy medication. however, with vaccination the benefits outweigh the risks far more.”

The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines maternal deaths as the annual number of female deaths from any cause related to or aggravated by pregnancy or its management (excluding accidental or incidental causes) during pregnancy and childbirth or within 42 days of termination of pregnancy, irrespective of the duration and site of the pregnancy.

