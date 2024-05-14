Maval registers 52.90% voter turnout; Shirur 51.46%

During Monday’s Lok Sabha (LS) polling, voter turnout for the Maval and Shirur constituencies stood at 52.90% and 51.46%, respectively, as per provisional figures provided by the Election Commission. This is less as compared to the last general elections. However, the voter turnout numbers are likely to be updated further in a day or two by the Election Commission, as has been done in the past, with many polling booths in both constituencies witnessing long queues even after 6 pm. In the Maval LS constituency, the Uran assembly constituency reported the highest voter turnout at 64.75%; Karjat witnessed 60.12%. (HT PHOTO)

In the 2019 LS polls, the voting percentage for Maval and Shirur was 59.59% and 59.44%, respectively. Till 5 pm on Monday, May 13, 2024, the voter turnout for Maval and Shirur was 46.03% and 43.89%, respectively.

People from the rural parts of Shirur from areas like Ambegaon (61%), Khed-Alandi (55.29%) and Junnar (56.35%) turned out to vote. Citizens from the urban parts of Shirur like Hadapsar and Bhosari saw voter turnout of 45.36% and 46.21%, respectively.

In the Maval LS constituency, the Uran assembly constituency reported the highest voter turnout at 64.75%; Karjat witnessed 60.12%. However, urban parts like Pimpri witnessed the lowest turnout at 48.25%. Given the short spell of intense rains and hailstorms in parts of Karjat, Khopoli and Khalapur areas, the voting was partially affected for some time.

Shrirang Barne, Mahayuti candidate from the Maval LS constituency requested the chief election commissioner to extend the time for polling in Karjat. “If the time is not extended, re-voting should be held in the Karjat area,” Barne said.

Deepak Singla, returning officer of Maval, said that there is no need for re-voting in the Karjat area as the voting did not stop due to the rain. “The power supply was distributed at a few booths for around 15 minutes. The time was not increased for voting but the voting continued till 9 in the evening at Uran and Karjat,” Singla said.