Pune News
pune news

Mayor to hold condolence meet for Babasaheb Purandare on November 27

Many eminent personalities will remain present for the meeting including former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and urban development minister Eknath Shinde among others
Murlidhar Mohol, Pune mayor, has organised a condolence meeting to pay tribute to the late Babasaheb Purandare on Saturday (November 27). (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Nov 26, 2021 07:08 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Murlidhar Mohol, Pune mayor, has organised a condolence meeting to pay tribute to the late Babasaheb Purandare on Saturday (November 27). Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will remain present for the meeting.

It will be held at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch at Swargate.

Many eminent personalities will remain present for the meeting including urban development minister Eknath Shinde among others. It is expected that all party leaders would join the condolence meeting along with people from all walks of life.

In more than eight decades of his career in writing and theatre, Purandare delivered more than 12,000 lectures on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and studied all the forts and the history of the Maratha Empire, making him an authority on the subject. He penned and directed a historical play titled “Jaanta Raja” in 1985, which became a theatrical magnum opus performed down the years by over 200 artistes, translated and enacted in five languages and clocking over 1,250 stage shows in Maharashtra, Goa, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and the USA.

